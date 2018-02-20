Radio broadcaster gives birth on air

Radio broadcaster gives birth on air
Source: BBC
Date: 22-02-2018 Time: 02:02:54:pm

A US morning radio show presenter has given birth on air during her show.

Cassiday Proctor, a weekday morning presenter on The Arch station in the US city of St Louis, broadcast her birth by Caesarean section on Tuesday.

Ms Proctor started experiencing labour pains on Monday. Her radio station worked with the hospital where she gave birth so it could be broadcast.

She told the BBC that it was a spur-of-the-moment broadcast opportunity as the baby came two weeks early.

"It was amazing to be able to share the most exciting day of my life with our radio listeners," Ms Proctor said of the show.

She said that giving birth on air was "an extension of what I already do every day on our radio show [as] I share all aspects of my life with the [listeners]".

Little Jedi.

A post shared by Cassiday Proctor (@radiocassiday) on

The child, who weighed 7lbs 6oz, has been called Jameson after listeners selected the baby's name in a competition in January.

"Twelve silly names and twelve names chosen by the couple competed for one slot. We kept voting until we got to Jameson," programme director, Scott Roddy, told The Riverfront Times newspaper.

Ms Proctor's co-host Spencer Graves told the BBC that the on-air birth was a "magical, intimate moment".

Ms Proctor will now take maternity leave from the Spencer's Neighborhood morning show.

