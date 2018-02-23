Children 'forced to watch rape' in South Sudan

Children 'forced to watch rape' in South Sudan
Source: BBC
Date: 23-02-2018 Time: 03:02:08:pm
In December women from South Sudanese rights groups marched in protest at the suffering women and children face

Children in South Sudan have been forced to watch their mothers being raped and killed, the UN says.

A report by UN human rights investigators says that 40 officials may be individually responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It says civilians have been tortured and mutilated, and villages destroyed on an industrial scale.

Conflict between government factions has continued in South Sudan despite a peace deal signed in 2015.

Of the 40 senior officials identified as potentially responsible for atrocities, five are colonels and three are state governors.

They have not been named by the report, but their identities could be made public at trial at a later date.

The UN says the testimony gathered from survivors is "devastating", including some people being forced to rape family members "in cases reminiscent of Bosnia".

One woman said her 12-year-old son was forced to have sex with his grandmother, in order to stay alive. The same woman also saw her husband being castrated.

Another man saw his companion, a man, gang raped and left for dead in the bushes.

"Sexual violence against men in South Sudan is far more extensive than documented", says the head of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, Yasmin Sook.

"What we see so far is likely just the tip of the iceberg."

Another survivor, a pregnant woman in Lainya County, says she saw suspected opposition supporters being detained, tortured and then decapitated by SPLA fighters.

She was kept with the victims' decomposing bodies. One of them was her husband's.

"There is a clear pattern of ethnic persecution," says Commissioner on Human Rights in South Sudan Andrew Clapham.

The UN investigators are collecting evidence for use in future war crimes trials, and the report will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

But the court where trials would be held has still not been set up, because South Sudan's parliament has not yet approved it.

Under the 2015 peace process, South Sudan's government had agreed to create a hybrid court with the Africa Union, made up of judges from South Sudan and other African nations, to try serious crimes and atrocities.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections