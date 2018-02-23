Gun control groups 'exploit' US tragedy

The head of the most powerful gun lobby in the US has accused Democrats and media of "exploiting" a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Wayne LaPierre said "opportunists" were using the 14 February tragedy to expand gun control and abolish US gun rights.

Mr LaPierre's comments came during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested teachers could receive bonuses for carrying guns.

"As usual, the opportunists waited not one second to exploit tragedy for political gain," said Mr LaPierre, who is head of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

"They hate the NRA. They hate the second amendment. They hate individual freedom," he said, referring to the second amendment in the US constitution, which governs the "right to keep and bear arms".

Separately, it has emerged that an armed guard who was at the school during the shooting stood outside the building where the attack was taking place and did not go in to confront the gunman.

Scott Peterson, the school resource officer, has now resigned after being suspended, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

"I am devastated. Sick to my stomach. He never went in," Sheriff Israel said. He was quoted by the Miami Herald.

Mr LaPierre's comments were the gun lobby's first more than a week after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Mr LaPierre lambasted the FBI for failing to follow up on a tip about the former student suspected of carrying out the attack.

He also criticised America's "European-style socialists" for urging gun control.

"They don't care if their laws work or not," said Mr LaPierre. "They just want to get more laws to get more control over people. But the NRA, the NRA does care."

Survivors of last week's deadly shooting have called for stricter gun laws, prompting the nationwide activist movement #NeverAgain.

Mr LaPierre accused Democrats of trying to smear the NRA.

Mr LaPierre reiterated the NRA's backing for the proposal of arming teachers.

He said the NRA would help any US school with their safety and security, free of charge.

"Evil walks among us and God help us if we don't harden our schools and protect our kids," he said.

But Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers union, disagreed.

"Anyone who wants guns in schools has no understanding of what goes on inside them - or worse, doesn't care," she said.