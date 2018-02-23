Listeria outbreak kills dozens in South Africa

Source: BBC and Reuters
Date: 23-02-2018 Time: 12:02:32:am

Health authorities in South Africa say 172 people have died this year from the food-borne bacteria, listeria.

Most of the more than 900 cases of listeriosis were in Gauteng province.

The government has not confirmed the source of the outbreak and has urged people not to panic unnecessarily as it tries to find the reason for the spike in cases.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 915 cases of the disease have been confirmed since January last year, up from the previous figures given last month of 61 deaths and 720 confirmed outbreaks.

“The NICD is optimistic that the source of this outbreak will be found, and urges members of the public not to panic unnecessarily,” government said in a statement, saying authorities were trying to find the source of the outbreak.

Listeriosis is caused by a bacterium found in soil, water and vegetation. People usually contract it through animal products and fresh fruits and vegetables.

The disease causes flu-like symptoms and can lead to nausea, diarrhea, infection of the blood stream and brain. It poses a higher risk for newborns, the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with weak immunity, the health department said.

South Africa’s most densely populated province Gauteng accounts for 59 percent of reported cases, followed by Western Cape with 12 percent and KwaZulu-Natal with 7 percent.

