South Africa police station raid: Seven suspects shot dead

South Africa police station raid: Seven suspects shot dead
Source: BBC
Date: 25-02-2018 Time: 08:02:30:am

Seven suspects accused of killing South African police have been shot dead in a gunfight at a church, police say.

Those killed in the shoot-out are thought to be part of the armed gang that killed six in a raid on a police station in the country's Eastern Cape province on Wednesday.

Ten suspects were also arrested at the church in Nyanga village, while others escaped, investigators said.

Police say the gang were cornered as they hid in the church.

National police commissioner Khehla John Sitole told a crowd outside the church on Saturday that the police were determined to bring the alleged police attackers to justice.

"We made a decision that this is not going to happen in South Africa where the state will be undermined by criminals," he said, according to African outlet News24.

Twitter post by @SAPoliceService: #sapsHQ #SapsNPC, Gen #Sitole applauds the takedown of the suspected #Ngcobo cop-killers. #PoliceKillings #CrimeStop ME

Mr Sitole said police had confiscated firearms stolen in the police station raid and were still hunting other suspects that fled the church shoot-out.

A police spokesperson had earlier said the church grounds were home to at least 100 women and children, who were not caught up in the crossfire.

Dozens of police are killed each year in South Africa but Wednesday's attack on a police station sparked national outrage.

The armed robbers that burst into the police station near Mthatha opened fire on officers on duty, killing three instantly.

An off-duty soldier was shot as the assailants fled, and the bodies of two other officers, taken hostage, were later found shot "execution style", according to a government statement.

The authorities said that the motives for the police raid were unknown, but that the gang was believed to have robbed a cash machine shortly before the attack, and then stolen 10 firearms and a police van.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB

LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections