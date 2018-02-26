Ancient Egyptian necropolis contains 'message from afterlife'

An ancient necropolis containing dozens of stone coffins and a necklace bearing a "message from the afterlife" has been discovered in Egypt.

The site near the city of Minya, south of Cairo, is more than 2,000 years old and is expected to take another five years to excavate.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Enany said it contained 40 sarcophagi, jewellery, pottery and a gold mask.

He said there were burial shafts dating from the late Pharaonic period to the early Ptolomaic era of around 300BC.

"This is only the beginning of a new discovery," he told reporters. "We are very soon going to add a new archaeological attraction to Middle Egypt."