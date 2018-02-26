Michelle Obama to release ‘deeply personal’ memoir in November

Source: Huffington Post
Date: 26-02-2018 Time: 01:02:11:pm

Former U.S first lady Michelle Obama announced new details Sunday about her much-anticipated memoir.

Becoming, scheduled for a Nov. 13 release, will offer “deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling” about Obama’s incredible life as “one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era,” according to the book’s website.

“I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice,” Obama tweeted Sunday. “I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be.”

The book will be released simultaneously in 24 languages worldwide, according to a statement from its book’s publisher, Penguin Random House.

Becoming is an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same,” the publisher said.

The former first lady is scheduled to embark on a U.S. and international book tour, with dates to be announced at a later date. You can sign up for information about the tour dates here.

Obama’s first book, American Grown, was published in 2012 and chronicled the White House cooking and nutrition initiatives she spearheaded as first lady. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, is set to publish a new memoir in the spring of 2019. 

 

