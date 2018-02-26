Tanzanian MP sentenced for defaming president

Tanzanian MP sentenced for defaming president
Source: BBC
Date: 26-02-2018 Time: 12:02:24:pm
Joseph Mbilinyi (L)

A Tanzanian opposition MP has been handed a five-month prison sentence after being found guilty of defaming President John Magufuli, The Citizen news site reports.

Joseph Mbilinyi - popularly known as Sugu - from the opposition Chadema party, was convicted by a magistrate's court in the southwestern town of Mbeya.

His co-accused, Emmanuel Masonga, was handed a similar prison sentence.

The two were accused of committing "hate speech" against President Magufuli at Mwenge Primary School in Mbeya on 30 December last year.

Mbilinyi earlier urged his supporters to remain calm and accept any form of court judgment.

Observers say the ruling will deepen concerns that Mr Magufuli's intolerance of dissent is eroding Tanzanian democracy.

Vie

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections