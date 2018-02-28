Fatal fight over girl converting to Islam

Fatal fight over girl converting to Islam
Source: BBC
Date: 28-02-2018 Time: 12:02:11:am

At least seven people have been killed in a fight which reportedly broke out after a Christian girl converted to Islam in north-west Nigeria.

The fight in Kaduna State also left at least 15 people with injuries after homes were torched.

An eyewitness told BBC News Pidgin that trouble started after a Christian girl from Gwari converted to Islam because of her boyfriend.

The witness said this provoked some Christian youths in the area.

Other reports suggest tensions between the two faiths had been simmering for some time.

However, Kaduna State Police Command Muktar Aliyu told BBC Pidgin while they have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident, officers are still investigating the cause of the fight.

“We cannot confirm that the fight started because someone converted to Islam or whatever religion," he said.

"People have a right to convert to any religion they want, it’s not supposed to start a fight.”

He said measures had been taken to stop it spreading from Kasuwan Magani, which is 36km from the state capital, to other areas.

