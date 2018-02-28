Rwanda closes '700 unsafe, noisy churches'

Rwanda closes '700 unsafe, noisy churches'
Source: BBC
Date: 28-02-2018 Time: 03:02:25:pm
The vast majority of Rwandans are Christians but many also follow traditional practices

About 700 churches have been closed down in Rwanda for failing to comply with building regulations and for noise pollution.

Most of them are small Pentecostal churches. One mosque was also closed.

A government official told the BBC that some of the more than 700 buildings shut down have already reopened after they were improved by inspectors.

According to new regulations, all preachers must have had theological training before opening a church.

Pentecostal churches, often run by charismatic preachers claiming to be able to perform miracles, have grown rapidly in many parts of Africa in recent years.

Some are massive, attracting thousands of worshippers each Sunday, but others consist of tiny structures built without planning permission.

Church leaders have at times been criticised for using loud public address systems to attract worshippers.

Government official Justus Kangwagye told the BBC's Focus on Africa programme that they simply required the churches to meet "modest standards".

Rwandan church

This is one of the churches which has been closed 

Some church premises exposed worshippers to unnecessary risks and could "cause danger to those worshipping," Mr Kangwagye told the Rwandan New Times newspaper.

The reported crackdown is being carried out by the local authorities with the support of the Rwanda Governance Board, according to the New Times.

Some 700 churches were thought to be operating illegally, the Rwanda Governance Board said in a recent statement.

The vast majority of Rwandans are Christians but many also follow traditional practices.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections