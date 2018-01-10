Heavy gunfire at military camps in Ivory Coast's second city

Heavy gunfire at military camps in Ivory Coast's second city
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 10-01-2018 Time: 01:01:54:am

Heavy gunfire erupted late on Tuesday at two military bases in Ivory Coast’s second largest city, Bouake, residents, soldiers and a local member of parliament said.

Bouake was the epicentre of several months of army mutinies last year that spread to cities and towns across Ivory Coast, forcing the government to cave in to demands for bonus payments and promotions.

The cause of Tuesday’s violence was not immediately known.

‘I’m hearing very intense shooting from machine-guns,’‘ said Bouake resident Georges Kouame. ‘‘There are also explosions from heavy weapons.’‘

The outbreak of renewed violence follows days of tensions between various military units inside Bouake. At least one person died in the wake of clashes there on Friday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower, has emerged from a decade-long political crisis as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies and a darling of international investors.

However, last year’s instability laid bare the dangerous divisions that still persist within an army cobbled together from rival rebel and loyalist factions at the end of a 2011 civil war.

In December last year, government retired 1000 soldiers, paying them $25,782 each as part of a retirement plan that will see 4,400 troops leave the army in four years.

Ivory Coast’s army is seen to be too big and unruly and the retirement plan sought to implement military reforms that would reduce the size of the 25,000 troop army to ‘acceptable standards’.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Front pages: Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Video: Gay wedding video goes viral in Saudi Arabia
PURC not contemplating tariff hike – Gov't dispels Minority fears
Video: Asamoah Gyan’s kids rap Big Shaq’s ‘Man’s Not Hot’

  Close
Latest Stories

Video: Be humble to get support - King Ayisoba advices artistes
Video: Asamoah Gyan’s kids rap Big Shaq’s ‘Man’s Not Hot’
Nii Amankra Kwashie Tetteh new MD of Bayport Ghana
Photos: Meet Gangaa, the new child widow in town
2018 Crystal Ball Africa business conference focuses on continental trade
Video: Gay wedding video goes viral in Saudi Arabia
Sack herdsmen and their cattle from Agogo - Amakye Dede
PURC not contemplating tariff hike – Gov't dispels Minority fears
LIFESTYLE
Does leading a healthy lifestyle really prevent cancer?
ODD NEWS
'World's most expensive vodka' found
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana goes full DTT in 2nd Quarter of this year
OBITUARY
Mrs Comfort Boadu-Amoama
ELECTIONS
Angry Ellembele NPP executives storm party head office; demand voter’s register
 ﻿