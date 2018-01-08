Dying woman’s final words go viral due to heartbreaking advice for all

Holly Butcher was just 27 when she lost her battle to Ewing’s sarcoma – a rare form of cancer in and around the bones that mainly affects young people.

But a moving letter she penned shortly before her death last week has gone viral after reminding others to cherish life.

Holly, from New South Wales in Australia, asked her family to share her message on Facebook.

She admitted it was strange to accept she would die so young after assuming she would live to an old age.

“The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming, until the unexpected happens.

"I always imagined myself growing old, wrinkled and grey – most likely caused by the beautiful family (lots of kiddies) I planned on building with the love of my life."

She added: “I want that so bad it hurts. That’s the thing about life; It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right. I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life.”

She also urged others to forget the trivial things that we let bother us.

"You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cuts your hair too short. Your new fake nails might have got a chip, your boobs are too small, or you have cellulite on your arse and your belly is wobbling."

“Let all that s*** go.. I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go. It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole.

“I’m watching my body waste away right before my eyes with nothing I can do about it and all I wish for now is that I could have just one more Birthday or Christmas with my family, or just one more day with my partner and dog. Just one more.”

And Holly insisted that whilst we should take care of our bodies, we shouldn’t become obsessive about it.

She explained: “I tried to live a healthy life, in fact, that was probably my major passion."

"Appreciate your good health and functioning body- even if it isn’t your ideal size. Look after it and embrace how amazing it is. Move it and nourish it with fresh food. Don’t obsess over it.”

She added: “Eat the cake. Zero guilt.”

Holly's words have resonated with many, and the post has been shared almost 60,000 times since it was posted last week.

