Cave rescue: Final push under way in Thailand

The Navy Seal team in charge of the rescue says that the 12 boys and their coach who were trapped in the cave have been brought out, completing an extraordinary and arduous rescue operation that captivated the world.

The Seals posted to Facebook: "12 wild boars and coach out of the cave. Everyone safe."

Waiting for four rescue divers to emerge

The final part of the operation will be the emergence of four rescue divers, including one doctor, who remained in the chamber with the boys after they were found.

"Waiting to pick up four divers," the Thai Navy said on Facebook.

Boys were given medication for journey out of the cave

The Thai prime minister earlier confirmed reports that the boys had been given medication to prevent them panicking as they were brought out.

Prayut Chan-ocha said that they were not sedated, as some reports suggested, but given anti-anxiety medication similar to that taken by him and other soldiers.

“When we take this, we can be more focused and increase the chance of sharp shooting,” he said.

