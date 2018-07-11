New Nigeria PDP-led alliance aims to defeat Buhari

New Nigeria PDP-led alliance aims to defeat Buhari
Source: BBC
Date: 11-07-2018 Time: 05:07:59:am
President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria's main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has formed an alliance with dozens of other parties in a bid to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's election.

The coalition, including a faction of the governing party, plans to field a single candidate.

They say they want to "rescue the nation from further decline".

Mr Buhari, whose first term has been blighted by ill health, says he will run in 2019.

A similar coalition of opposition parties, which backed Mr Buhari, was largely responsible for the defeat of then-President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections, says the BBC's Ishaq Khalid in the capital Abuja.

Many serving senators, members of the lower house of parliament and some state governors are believed to be behind the new movement, our reporter adds.

The 39-party alliance, called the Coalition of United Political Party, says it wants to form a government of national unity.

One of the leaders of the breakaway faction of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Buba Galadima, described Mr Buhari's presidency as "a monumental disaster", AFP news agency reports.

Soldier standing near a burnt-out carImage copyrightAFP

Image captionThe Buhari administration is facing a major security challenge in the country's middle belt

The government is currently dealing with security challenges on several fronts.

It has been praised for the way its dealt with the Boko Haram Islamist militants in the north-east, but the growing violence between farmers and pastoralists in the country's middle belt has become a major concern.

On the economic front, Nigeria went through a recession in 2016, but has experienced modest growth since then.

The president's supporters say his agricultural reforms, infrastructure investment and the current rise in global oil prices are helping boost the economy.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Suntreso Gov’t Hospital opens probe into ‘unfortunate’ death of mother, baby
Health experts, CSOs caution against international scheduling of Tramadol
Ofori-Atta proposes July 19 to present Mid-Year Budget Review
Gov't promises to complete Eastern Corridor roads by end of 2020

 
Latest Stories

Zsa Zsa, the world's ugliest dog, has died just 9 days after securing her title
Barclays Africa changes name to Absa; Barclays Ghana to be renamed later
Infographics: GNPC CEO dispels rumours of sponsoring Blay buses
Suntreso Gov’t Hospital opens probe into ‘unfortunate’ death of mother, baby
Gov't promises to complete Eastern Corridor roads by end of 2020
Health experts, CSOs caution against international scheduling of Tramadol
Aduana Stars sack coach Yusif Abubakar, set to appoint Kenichi
World Cup preview: Croatia vs England

MOST POPULAR
Actor Mac Jordan Amartey has died
Hannah Marfo pleads for ¢43,000 to save her ailing teenage daughter
Photos: One week memorial for 'the man who could not hurt a fly', Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Ellembele Blay beats Ntim to NPP Chairmanship position
Barclays Bank Ghana nominates Abena Osei-Poku as Managing Director
LIFESTYLE
Health experts, CSOs caution against international scheduling of Tramadol
ODD NEWS
Iranian General accuses Israel of stealing his country’s clouds and snow
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook faces £500,000 fine from UK data watchdog
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
I failed again; but I remain loyal – Unlucky Ntim gives 4th concession speech in a row