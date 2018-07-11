Zsa Zsa, the world's ugliest dog, has died just 9 days after securing her title

Zsa Zsa, the world's ugliest dog, has died just 9 days after securing her title
Source: TIME
Date: 11-07-2018 Time: 11:07:20:am

The newly-crowned World’s Ugliest Dog has died.

Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog who captured the coveted title just nine days ago, passed away in her sleep Tuesday morning, her owner Megan Brainard told NBC’s the Today Show.

Zsa Zsa won the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest, which takes place in the San Francisco Bay area, a little more than a week ago before she crossed the rainbow bridge. She was 9 years old. Brainard said Zsa Zsa’s death was “devastating” and that she and her family were still processing her passing, according to the Today show.

With her crooked teeth, underbite and tongue hanging out of her mouth, Zsa Zsa won over the competition’s judges and collected a $1,500 prize as the winner of the 30th annual contest. Zsa Zsa bested a terrier with dreadlocks named Scamp to take home the win.

Brainard told the Today show she drove 30 hours from her home in Anoka, Minn., to give Zsa Zsa the opportunity to participate in the contest, which is put on every year to raise awareness for dog adoption. Zsa Zsa herself was rescued from a puppy mill and put up for adoption on PetFinder.com, which is where Brainard found her, and subsequently named her after the Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Zsa Zsa’s 15 minutes of fame was extended when Brainard brought her on the Today show in June to celebrate her victory.

“She knew she was special,” Brainard told the Today show. “She never really showed much excitement but yes, she was definitely living it up after she won.”

Zsa Zsa’s family held a farewell ceremony for her in their back yard. “We take millions of pictures in my family, so now we have her face everywhere to remind us of her,” Brainard told Today.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
'Ensure independence of the office'; Akufo-Addo tells Governing body of Office Special Prosecutor
I did not ask 'who is Hammer' with malice - Akosua Adjepong
Cabinet approves teaching hospital for UHAS
Controller to withhold salaries of MDAs if...

 
Latest Stories

J.H. Mensah will be duly honoured – Akufo-Addo promises as he mourns late statesman
Contractors threaten to go on demo over gov’t failure to settle debts
Ghana to host Value Added Agriculture Expo in August
Antonio Conte sacked by Chelsea as they prepare to appoint Sarri
Akufo-Addo cuts sod for $25m irrigation project at North Tongu
Rawlings, Bawumia eulogize late JH Mensah
Justice for Latif: Media coalition to petition Akufo-Addo to remove IGP if…
Microfinance firms confident BoG will extend deadline for minimum capital requirement

MOST POPULAR
Actor Mac Jordan Amartey has died
Hannah Marfo pleads for ¢43,000 to save her ailing teenage daughter
Photos: One week memorial for 'the man who could not hurt a fly', Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Ellembele Blay beats Ntim to NPP Chairmanship position
Barclays Bank Ghana nominates Abena Osei-Poku as Managing Director
LIFESTYLE
Thai rescue: The dangerous diseases hidden in caves
ODD NEWS
Iranian man flogged 80 times for drinking alcohol as a child
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Russia just set a new space travel record
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
I failed again; but I remain loyal – Unlucky Ntim gives 4th concession speech in a row