'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's Buhari admits

'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's Buhari admits
Source: BBC
Date: 12-07-2018 Time: 12:07:17:pm

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has given ammunition to critics who call him "Baba Go-slow" after admitting that he failed to sign a continental free-trade agreement because he is a "slow reader".

Mr Buhari said he intends to sign the agreement, reached by African leaders at a summit in Rwanda in March, soon.

“In trying to guarantee employment, goods and services in our country, we have to be careful with agreements that will compete, maybe successfully, against our upcoming industries,” Mr Buhari said at a news conference on Wednesday, Reuters news agency reports.

President Buhari with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

“I am a slow reader, maybe because I was an ex-soldier. I didn’t read it fast enough before my officials saw that it was all right for signature. I kept it on my table. I will soon sign it,” he added.

Mr Buhari was speaking during a visit to Nigeria by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mr Ramaphosa had earlier told Nigerian business leaders that South Africa saw huge benefits from the continental free trade deal and that a draft agreement relating to the movement of people was being reviewed.

This was Mr Ramaphosa's first visit to Nigeria since he became president in February.

He said South Africa wanted closer relations with Nigeria. The two countries have the biggest economies in Africa.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
'Ensure independence of the office'; Akufo-Addo tells Governing body of Office Special Prosecutor
I did not ask 'who is Hammer' with malice - Akosua Adjepong
Cabinet approves teaching hospital for UHAS
Controller to withhold salaries of MDAs if...

 
Latest Stories

J.H. Mensah will be duly honoured – Akufo-Addo promises as he mourns late statesman
Contractors threaten to go on demo over gov’t failure to settle debts
Ghana to host Value Added Agriculture Expo in August
Antonio Conte sacked by Chelsea as they prepare to appoint Sarri
Akufo-Addo cuts sod for $25m irrigation project at North Tongu
Rawlings, Bawumia eulogize late JH Mensah
Justice for Latif: Media coalition to petition Akufo-Addo to remove IGP if…
Microfinance firms confident BoG will extend deadline for minimum capital requirement

MOST POPULAR
Actor Mac Jordan Amartey has died
Hannah Marfo pleads for ¢43,000 to save her ailing teenage daughter
Photos: One week memorial for 'the man who could not hurt a fly', Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Ellembele Blay beats Ntim to NPP Chairmanship position
Barclays Bank Ghana nominates Abena Osei-Poku as Managing Director
LIFESTYLE
Thai rescue: The dangerous diseases hidden in caves
ODD NEWS
Iranian man flogged 80 times for drinking alcohol as a child
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Russia just set a new space travel record
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
I failed again; but I remain loyal – Unlucky Ntim gives 4th concession speech in a row