Israel deals 'hardest blow' to Hamas since 2014 Gaza war

Israel deals 'hardest blow' to Hamas since 2014 Gaza war
Source: BBC
Date: 15-07-2018 Time: 07:07:43:am
Palestinian witnesses say a building was struck in Gaza City - Israel says it hit militant training sites

Israel has carried out its biggest attack against Hamas militant targets in Gaza since the war in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

The raids were a response to rockets fired into Israel, he said. Hamas said a truce had been agreed, but there have been reports of further exchanges.

Palestinian health officials said two people were killed and 12 injured in an air strike in Gaza City on Saturday.

Three Israelis were hurt by one of more than 90 rockets fired on Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck facilities used by Hamas, which dominates Gaza, including a battalion headquarters in Beit Lahia, a training camp located in a high-rise building in the al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers.

Presentational white space

"In consultation with the minister of defence, the chief of staff and the top security command of the state of Israel, we have decided on strong action against Hamas terrorism," Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"The IDF have struck Hamas with the hardest blow since Operation Protective Edge and we will increase the strength of our attacks as necessary," he added, referring to the 2014 conflict.

However, Palestinian officials said a ceasefire had now been agreed thanks to "Egyptian and international efforts". Israel has not commented on the report.

Witnesses told Reuters news agency an Israeli strike had hit an empty building in Gaza City and that the casualties were passers-by.

Hamas said another Palestinian had died after being shot by Israeli troops during border protests on Friday.

The IDF said dozens of rockets had been fired on Israel from within Gaza.

House in Sderot where rocket fell - 14 July

One rocket hit a home in the town of Sderot. Three people suffered shrapnel wounds.

The attacks come amid an escalation of violence in the region in recent months.

They coincided with mass demonstrations along the border which saw thousands of Palestinians express their support for the declared right of Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes in what is now Israel - as well as demanding an end to the blockade of Gaza imposed by Israel and Egypt.

Israel and Egypt say the blockade is a necessary security measure against militants.

Gaza health officials say more than 130 Palestinians were killed and 15,000 others injured by Israeli forces during the protests.

Hamas does not recognise Israel's right to exist but last year said it was ready to accept an interim Palestinian state limited to Gaza and the West Bank.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Israel deals 'hardest blow' to Hamas since 2014 Gaza war
Nurse shares video showing just how bad smoking affects your lungs
South Africa launches powerful new telescope
As sun sets on glorious World Cup, France-Croatia final is one last chance to shine

 
Latest Stories

The launch of Samsung’s most innovative phone in years seems locked for 2019
Fuse ODG denies throwing Killbeatz out of his home
As sun sets on glorious World Cup, France-Croatia final is one last chance to shine
Nurse shares video showing just how bad smoking affects your lungs
Israel deals 'hardest blow' to Hamas since 2014 Gaza war
South Africa launches powerful new telescope
Ghanaians will back Govt’s revenue-raising plans – Oppong Nkrumah
Ghana's Harmonious Chorale crowned world champions at 2018 World Choir Games

MOST POPULAR
Don’t go to Korle Bu with headaches, stomach upsets- Health Minister
Prof Atukwei Okai has died
Actor Kuntu Blankson allegedly commits suicide
Minority ‘exposes’ alleged NPP agenda to rig 2020 elections
At long last, the University of Ghana Medical Center opens July 18

LIFESTYLE
Nurse shares video showing just how bad smoking affects your lungs
ODD NEWS
A 5-year-old prepared his own obituary before his death
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
The launch of Samsung’s most innovative phone in years seems locked for 2019
OBITUARY
Mrs. Rebecca Nyarkua Quaye
ELECTIONS
I failed again; but I remain loyal – Unlucky Ntim gives 4th concession speech in a row