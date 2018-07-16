Alarm over HIV rates in Mozambique army

Alarm over HIV rates in Mozambique army
Source: BBC
Date: 16-07-2018 Time: 09:07:09:am
11.5% of the Mozambique army is HIV-positive

Health authorities in Mozambique have expressed concern at the prevalence of HIV among the country's militarily.

They say 11.5% of the force is HIV-positive.

The head of military health, Agueda Duarte, said the force also had a lower level of adherence to anti-viral treatment compared with the civilian population.

The agency has introduced a rapid testing and treatment programme which will see all HIV-positive soldiers receiving treatment immediately after diagnosis.

Mr Duarte said: "One of the biggest challenges continues to be the increasing number of people with HIV starting treatment and maintaining the regimen. What we want is continuous efforts to reduce the prevalence – reduce as much as possible."

The Mozambican military received a lot of support from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

HIV prevalence among Mozambicans aged between 15 and 49 is 13.2%.

However, only 64% know their HIV status.

