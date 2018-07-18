Venezuela's president: Africa won World Cup

Source: BBC
Date: 18-07-2018 Time: 04:07:26:am
President Maduro has called for an end to racism n Europe

Africa won the football World Cup for France, and Europe should end discrimination against immigrants, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has said.

Speaking in the capital, Caracas, state television quoted him as saying:

The French team won, although it looked like an African team. Actually, Africa won - the African immigrants who have arrived in France. I hope Europe receives that message...

 

No more racism in Europe against the African people, no more discrimination against immigrants."

 

France World Cup 2018

France beat Croatia 4-2. Its team was one of the most multiracial in the competition - 15 out of the 23 players in the national squad can trace their heritage back to Africa, mainly from French colonies.

