Peru supreme court president resigns

Peru supreme court president resigns
Source: BBC
Date: 20-07-2018 Time: 03:07:36:am
Duberli Rodriguez's resignation is the latest in a scandal which has rocked Peru

The president of Peru's Supreme Court has resigned amid a widening corruption scandal that has rocked the country's judicial system.

Duberli Rodriguez's resignation follows the release last week of audiotapes suggesting sentences could be bought and judicial influence paid for.

Orlando Velasquez, the president of the National Council of the Magistrature, has also resigned.

The justice minister, Salvador Heresi, was forced to step down on Saturday.

Mr Heresi was recorded arranging a meeting with a Supreme Court judge, Cesar Hinostroza Pariachi, who seemed to be offering to sell favours. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

On another of the tapes, which were published by a Peruvian investigative website and TV programme, a judge discussed reducing the sentence or declaring innocent a man accused of raping a young girl.

Mr Rodriguez had come under pressure from Supreme Court colleagues to step down and cede his chair to someone untouched by Peru's corruption problem.

He said in a statement: "Given the institutional crisis that the judicial branch is going through, I present my irrevocable resignation from the post." He said the reasons for his resignation would be explained during an extraordinary session of the court on Thursday.

Peru's former president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, was forced to resign in Marchafter less than two years in office, after it emerged he had undisclosed financial ties to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Mr Kuczynski's predecessor, Alberto Fujimori, resigned in 2000 in the wake of a corruption scandal. He was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison but was freed by Mr Kuczynski by presidential pardon in December 2017.

Mr Kuczynski said he was granting the pardon on humanitarian grounds, because Mr Fujimori was suffering from a degenerative disease, but the act sparked protests on the streets of Peru.

Peru's current president, Martín Vizcarra, is expected to serve out Mr Kuczynski's term until 2021, and has pledged to investigate and tackle corruption in the nation's politics.

Mr Vizcarra appointed a committee of six judges to deliver a judicial reform proposal and called an extraordinary session of parliament for Friday to discuss the scandal.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Photos from Sarkodie, Tracy’s engagement
Armed robbers gun down 38-year-old mobile money operator
MPs, gov’t officials ‘will suffer’ Luxury Vehicle Tax – Akoto Osei
Appolonia City launches Mega Dash Promo to reward new customers

 
Latest Stories

Neymar vows to stay at PSG amid Real Madrid speculation
Russian club rescinds contract with black player after fan protest
Photos from Sarkodie, Tracy’s engagement
Lewis Hamilton signs £40m-a-year Mercedes deal
Armed robbers gun down 38-year-old mobile money operator
MPs, gov’t officials ‘will suffer’ Luxury Vehicle Tax – Akoto Osei
Ghana's economy seen up to 40% bigger after data overhaul -officials
Should GRA be burdened with Property Rate collection?

MOST POPULAR
Prof Atukwei Okai has died
Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu likely to be named next EC boss
Kante was too shy to ask to hold the World Cup trophy so N’Zonzi forced him
'They are not armed robbers!' - Zongo chief takes on police for shooting 7 indigenes
You may write me down in history, but still like dust, I rise - Charlotte Osei jabs

LIFESTYLE
'Dangerous complacency' to global HIV epidemic risks resurgence
ODD NEWS
Man arrested for tranquilizing and raping alligators
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Google's balloons to deliver internet to Kenya
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
I failed again; but I remain loyal – Unlucky Ntim gives 4th concession speech in a row