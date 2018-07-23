South Africa shooting: Eleven taxi drivers killed in ambush

South Africa shooting: Eleven taxi drivers killed in ambush
Source: BBC
Date: 23-07-2018 Time: 03:07:21:pm

Gunmen in South Africa have killed 11 taxi drivers in an ambush, police say.

The men from Gauteng province were travelling to Johannesburg on Saturday night when their minibus was fired at.

The dead men, and four more who were critically injured, were returning from a colleague's funeral in the coastal region of Kwa-Zulu Natal, police said.

The motive is unclear although rivalry between groups running minibus taxi routes in South Africa has led to violence in the past.

Minibus taxis are the most popular form of transportation among South Africa's population of 55 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the vehicle was attacked between the towns of Colenso and Weenen, in the coastal province.

"The vehicle was ambushed. There were 11 fatalities and four were seriously injured and are in hospital," he told reporters.

"There has been a lot of taxi violence in the area but we are still investigating who the perpetrators were."

The targeted attack comes days after deadly shootings in Johannesburg, South African media reported.

In one week, a taxi owner reportedly with "no enemies" was shot dead in his vehicle, and two others were killed while travelling under a police escort.

Ten people were also killed in violence related to rivalries among minibus drivers in Cape Town over one weekend in May.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
I've come to clear all my money - Customers besiege Midland Savings and Loans
Infographic: New EC Chair and deputies
Infographic: Why EC Chair was removed
Infographic: Legends of National Science and Maths Quiz

 
Latest Stories

2018 WASSCE results indicate 1.8% rise in core subjects pass
Civil rights group demands new independent service body following sour police-community relations
Infographic: New EC Chair and deputies
6 things every introverted bride should know
I've come to clear all my money - Customers besiege Midland Savings and Loans
South Africa shooting: Eleven taxi drivers killed in ambush
Fiscal and macro gains not the end-game - Oppong Nkrumah

MOST POPULAR
Video update: Policeman in Rambo-style assault of nursing mother arrested
Photos from Sarkodie, Tracy’s engagement
Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu likely to be named next EC boss
The day I solved my 'Problem of the Day', it changed my life - Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann
'They are not armed robbers!' - Zongo chief takes on police for shooting 7 indigenes
LIFESTYLE
6 things every introverted bride should know
ODD NEWS
Britain’s most prolific criminal commits his 668th offence
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung’s next wireless charger will juice up two devices at once
OBITUARY
Madam Dzramado Kate
ELECTIONS
IEA boss Jean Mensah nominated EC Chair