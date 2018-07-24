DR Congo declares Ebola outbreak over

DR Congo declares Ebola outbreak over
Source: BBC
Date: 24-07-2018 Time: 10:07:49:pm

Democratic Republic of Congo Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga has announced that the Ebola outbreak in the country's Équateur province is over after 42 days without a new case.

The virus first appeared in April. Since then, there have been 54 cases: 33 people died as a result of contracting Ebola while 21 survived, the minister says.

People who had contracted the virus, as well as others who may have been at risk, were given an experimental vaccine.

This was the ninth Ebola outbreak to hit the Democratic Republic of Congo in a decade.

One of the world's deadliest viruses, Ebola kills up to half of those it infects. But despite appearing to have all the hallmarks of a potential epidemic, the latest outbreak developed in a very different way.

It was the ninth Ebola outbreak to hit the Democratic Republic of Congo in a decade, killing 29 people and leaving at least 60 children orphaned.

While one death is too many, the West Africa epidemic of 2014-16 claimed more than 11,000 lives and it is hoped that later this week the most recent outbreak will be declared officially over by the World Health Organization.

The relatively small number of deaths follows the use of an experimental vaccine, which may have saved hundreds, or even thousands of lives.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Front pages: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Consultation for EC Chair nomination should have been exhaustive – Gov’t experts suggest
'Murder' of 7 Zongo youth: We are monitoring probe – NCCE Boss
Aliko Dangote arranges $4.5b of financing for oil refinery

 
Latest Stories

Queen Elizabeth II of England acknowledges Founder of Angel-Zoe Foundation
Aliko Dangote arranges $4.5b of financing for oil refinery
'Murder' of 7 Zongo youth: We are monitoring probe – NCCE Boss
Consultation for EC Chair nomination should have been exhaustive – Gov’t experts suggest
Front pages: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Bimbilla: More than 1,600 students share one toilet with town folks
Accra Mall celebrates 10 years of shopping excellence
Concerns about double-track system heighten as ISODEC criticises gov’t for ‘rushing through’ policy

MOST POPULAR
Video update: Policeman in Rambo-style assault of nursing mother arrested
Photos from Sarkodie, Tracy’s engagement
IEA boss Jean Mensah nominated EC Chair
The day I solved my 'Problem of the Day', it changed my life - Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Multimedia rescues police officer from mob attack
LIFESTYLE
Ghana to use specialised drones to transport essential commodities to remote areas
ODD NEWS
Georgia police use coin toss to decide whether to arrest woman
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter is banning users who created their accounts while underage
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
IEA boss Jean Mensah nominated EC Chair