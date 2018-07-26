Mexican prisoners flee jail disguised as guards

Mexican prisoners flee jail disguised as guards
Source: BBC
Date: 26-07-2018 Time: 12:07:56:am
File photo

Two prisoners have escaped from a jail in Mexico's northern Sinaloa state by disguising themselves as prison guards.

The two walked out of the prison's main gate in Culiacán wearing uniforms.

They were escorted by two guards believed to have been in their pay who also drove the getaway cars.

Officials said Carlos Salmón and Julián Grimaldi were considered "highly dangerous" inmates and had been held in special cells to prevent them from escaping.

They had originally been held in federal prisons, which have higher levels of security, but were returned to the Aguaruto prison in Culiacán after they had successfully appealed against the order to hold them in federal penitentiaries.

Grimaldi was arrested in February and is accused of being a financial operator for the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most powerful criminal organisations in Mexico.

He is also suspected of having taken part in an ambush in September 2016 during which five soldiers were killed.

Salmón was arrested two years ago on suspicion of being the leader of a gang of hit men. He is accused of carrying out an attack on a police convoy in 2012 in which seven officers were shot dead.

The two prisoners managed to sneak past six security checks during their escape.

There have been a number of high-profile prison escapes in Mexico in past years, the most famous being that of the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Guzmán escaped from a maximum security prison near Mexico through a tunnel in 2015. He was recaptured six months later and has since been extradited to the US.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
A gentle soul begins journey to rest: Funeral, burial rites for Amissah-Arthur start Thursday
Front pages: Thursday, July 26, 208
Trade Ministry rescinds decision to exclude foreigners from retail trade
New Ameri deal to correct 'overpricing' lands in Parliament

 
Latest Stories

Newmont Ahafo Mine Reclamation….A project worth emulating
New Ameri deal to correct 'overpricing' lands in Parliament
Trade Ministry rescinds decision to exclude foreigners from retail trade
Front pages: Thursday, July 26, 208
A gentle soul begins journey to rest: Funeral, burial rites for Amissah-Arthur start Thursday
Ghanaians demonstrate maxiumum energy in Maltavator Challenge
Akufo-Addo unhappy with Wa Poly’s delay to effect name change
Double-track system: Disadvantages outweigh advantages – Educationist

MOST POPULAR
Video update: Policeman in Rambo-style assault of nursing mother arrested
Photos from Sarkodie, Tracy’s engagement
IEA boss Jean Mensah nominated EC Chair
The day I solved my 'Problem of the Day', it changed my life - Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Multimedia rescues police officer from mob attack
LIFESTYLE
For the first time, a female Ebola survivor infects others
ODD NEWS
80-year-old is granny by day, gangster by night
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Apple will exclusively use Intel modems in 2018 iPhones
OBITUARY
Mrs. Harriet Amoah
ELECTIONS
IEA boss Jean Mensah nominated EC Chair