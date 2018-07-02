Gambia website 'to sell-off Jammeh luxuries'

The fleet of car Mr Jammeh owned includes this Rolls Royce

Gambia's government plans to auction ex-President Yahya Jammeh's luxury planes and cars online, the AFP news agency reports.

Regional countries intervened to force Mr Jammeh into exile after he lost elections in December 2016 but refused to leave power.

He left behind five planes and 30 luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, as well as four plots of land, AFP says.

Last year, the government said it hoped to make millions of dollars from the sale of Mr Jammeh's assets, which it wants to invest in the health and education sectors.

"What we are doing as a government now is to design a web portal where all the assets would be posted," Lamin Camara, the finance ministry's permanent secretary, told AFP.

A date for the sale has yet to be decided.