Thailand cave rescue: Boys found alive after nine days

Thailand cave rescue: Boys found alive after nine days
Source: BBC
Date: 02-07-2018 Time: 05:07:17:pm
A Facebook photo shows the coach with some of the missing children

All 12 boys and their football coach have been found alive after nine days missing in caves in Thailand, the regional governor says.

All of them are safe, Narongsak Osottanakorn confirmed, speaking after a mammoth search operation in the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai.

They were discovered by naval special forces, he said.

The challenge now will be to extract the party safely, with rising water and mud impeding access.

Live updates

Rescuers had hoped the group would find safety on a ledge in an underground chamber nicknamed Pattaya Beach but they were reportedly found 400 metres (440 yards) away.

The group's plight has gripped the country and led to an outpouring of support.

The boys aged 11 to 16 and their coach went to explore the caves on 23 June.

- The 12 boys are members of the Moo Pa - or Wild Boar - football team.

- Their 25-year-old assistant coach, Ekkapol Janthawong, is known to have occasionally taken them out on day trips - including a trip to the same cave two years ago.

- The youngest member, Chanin "Titan" Wibrunrungrueang, is 11 - he started playing football aged seven.

- Duangpet "Dom" Promtep, 13, is the team captain and said to be the motivator of the group.

- The club's head coach Nopparat Kantawong who did not join the group on their excursion, says he believes the boys, who dream of becoming professional football players in the future, will stick together.

- "I believe they won't abandon each other," he told media outlets. "They will take care of each other."

"They are all safe but the mission is not completed," the Chiang Rai governor told a press conference at the command centre at the cave entrance.

"Our mission is to search, rescue and return. So far we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home."

The governor said they would continue to drain water out of the cave while sending doctors and nurses to dive into the cave to check the health of the boys and their coach.

"If the doctors say their physical condition is strong enough to be moved, they will take them out from the cave," he said.

"We will look after them until they can return to school."

More than 1,000 people have been involved in the rescue operation, including teams from China, Myanmar, Laos, Australia and the US.

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ghanaian community in Canada enraged by killing of 31-yr-old woman
Insurance: GES suspends deductions from teachers salaries after agitation
Thailand cave rescue: Boys 'could be in cave for months'
4 Garrison Tennis Club to honour new Ashanti Regional Commander

 
Latest Stories

Today's Front Pages, July 3, 2018.
Insurance: GES suspends deductions from teachers salaries after agitation
Ghanaian community in Canada enraged by killing of 31-yr-old woman
4 Garrison Tennis Club to honour new Ashanti Regional Commander
Thailand cave rescue: Boys 'could be in cave for months'
South Africa: 'Dead' woman found alive in morgue
Birthday girl, 3, dies after being stabbed at her party
India family found hanged from ceiling in Delhi house

MOST POPULAR
Former Veep Amissah-Arthur has died
10 Years after my conviction...An overflow of praise!
Size of your lips determines the size of your sexual organ - Sex Therapist
Charlotte Osei, two others removed
Video: ‘No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pick-up’ – Okyenhene reveals

LIFESTYLE
How to stop heart palpitations during pregnancy
ODD NEWS
Celebrity masseuse literally bites her clients to promote blood circulation
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Sophia the robot meets Ethiopian PM
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
Creation of new regions: EC fully funded for referendum- Dan Botwe