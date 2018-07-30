334 migrants rescued by Spanish coastguard

334 migrants rescued by Spanish coastguard
Source: Reuters
Date: 30-07-2018 Time: 03:07:53:am

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said Saturday its coast guard rescued 334 migrants from 17 dinghies in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea.

The migrants were sheltered in a temporary warehouse facility in the southern port town of Barbate set up by authorities faced with a lack of short-stay immigration centres.

Migration to Spain has been increasing steadily for more than a year. Arrivals by sea have risen dramatically in recent weeks with the arrival of warmer weather, straining services in the southern region of Andalusia.

While overall numbers of migrants reaching Europe are way down from the peak in 2015, Spain has seen 17,000 arrivals this year. The figure is twice the number at the same point in 2017, according to interior ministry figures.

Debate over migration has flared in Spain after Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took office in June and shortly thereafter agreed to receive more than 600 migrants aboard a charity ship rejected by Italy and Malta.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
The 'good Samaritan' who spent 3yrs in jail after 'finding a phone'
Can pineapple really change the taste of your semen?
Bulldog has not been sacked - Zylofon Music debunks rumours
Gov't sells $98m of local bonds at 18% yield

 
Latest Stories

Naa Ashorkor reaches out to young entrepreneurs via social media
Rejected Berekum DCE chases assembly members for ‘bribe’ cash
Pro-female hygiene group donates sanitary pads to girls in Dome-Kwabenya SHS
Caf has 'started to fight corruption' in African football - Ahmad
State Housing to build 100 affordable houses in Kumasi
Cameroon confirm talks with former England manager Eriksson
Bulldog has not been sacked - Zylofon Music debunks rumours
Gov't sells $98m of local bonds at 18% yield

MOST POPULAR
Midland gives house, fortune to woman assaulted by police to avoid suit
Did you know my husband? Wife of late Veep spits fire at funeral service
Police to make first degree minimum qualification for recruitment
Multimedia rescues police officer from mob attack
Payroll audit uncovers widespread use of fake certificates by public workers
LIFESTYLE
Can pineapple really change the taste of your semen?
ODD NEWS
Man goes viral for his unusual signature
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Android users can now get YouTube’s dark mode
OBITUARY
Gladys Korshiwor Amedeka-Baye
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region