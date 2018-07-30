New York Times tells Trump: Don't call reporters enemies of the people

The publisher of the New York Times has urged President Donald Trump not to continue labelling reporters "enemies of the people", saying it could "lead to violence" against the media.

AG Sulzberger made the details of their off-the-record meeting public after Mr Trump tweeted about it.

In his initial tweet, the president said it had been a "very good" meeting.

But he later accused media of putting people's lives at risk through their reporting.

His first tweet read: "Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!"

He did not refer to his own repeated use of the phrase.

The New York Times then released its statement, saying it had decided to "respond to the president's characterisation of their conversation".

Mr Sulzberger said he had accepted the meeting with Mr Trump to raise concerns about the president's "deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric".

He said he told Mr Trump that the phrase "fake news" was "untrue and harmful" but said he was "far more concerned about his labelling journalists 'the enemy of the people'".

"I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence," he said.

Mr Sulzberger said he had told the president that this was particularly true in other countries, where he said Mr Trump's rhetoric was being used by some regimes to crack down on journalists.

"I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country's greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press," he said.