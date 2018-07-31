Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance says Chamisa beat Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's opposition says its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, has won Monday's presidential election.

The MDC Alliance says the ruling Zanu-PF party is attempting to rig the vote to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to win, and the delay in releasing official results is unacceptable.

The electoral commission has said there has been no cheating and it needed time to collate the votes.

The polls were the first since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted.

The vote attracted a high turnout of 70% and was monitored by international observers.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Harare, the MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti said there was a clear attempt by Zanu-PF to interfere "with the people's will".

He warned the party not to "plunge Zimbabwe into chaos".

More than 5.6 million people were registered to vote

The opposition announcement pre-empted official results.

A Zanu-PF spokesman told the BBC he had "no clue" what Mr Biti was talking about.

The party, which has been in power since independence in 1980, has been accused of rigging previous elections to keep Mr Mugabe in office.

What's been the reaction on the streets?

There have been celebratory scenes outside the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare.

Crowds have been singing and dancing since Mr Biti said that Mr Chamisa had won.

A truckload of policemen and water cannons also drove near the building in an apparent show of force.

However, many businesses reopened on Tuesday after being shut on voting day, a public holiday.

When will we know the official winner?

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has until Saturday to announce the results but its chairwoman, Priscilla Chigumba, said she expects the announcement to be made well within that deadline.

"We will not subvert [the people's will]," she said at a press conference, rejecting allegations that there was rigging.