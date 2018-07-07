Lebanese tourist sentenced to eight years in prison for Facebook post against Egypt

Lebanese tourist sentenced to eight years in prison for Facebook post against Egypt
Source: Reuters
Date: 07-07-2018 Time: 08:07:00:pm

A Lebanese tourist who was arrested last month for posting a video on Facebook complaining of sexual harassment and conditions in Egypt was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Cairo court on Saturday, her lawyer told Reuters.

Mona el-Mazboh was arrested at Cairo airport at the end of her stay in Egypt after a 10-minute video in which she called Egypt a “son of a bitch country” went viral on social media.

The 24-year-old Mazboh complains of being sexually harassed by taxi drivers and young men in the street, as well as poor restaurant service during the holy month of Ramadan and an incident in which money was stolen from her during a previous stay.

A Cairo court found her guilty of deliberately spreading false rumours that would harm society, attacking religion, and public indecency, judicial sources said.

Verdict to be appealed

An appeal court will now hear the case on July 29, according to Mazboh’s lawyer, Emad Kamal.

“Of course, God willing, the verdict will change. With all due respect to the judiciary, this is a severe ruling. It is in the context of the law, but the court was applying the maximum penalty,” he said.

Kamal said a surgery Mazboh underwent in 2006 to remove a brain clot has impaired her ability to control anger, a condition documented in a medical report he submitted to the court. She also suffers from depression, he said.

Egyptian rights activists say they face the worst crackdown in their history under Sisi, accusing him of erasing freedoms won in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule.

Supporters say such measures are needed to stabilise Egypt after years of turmoil that drove away foreign investors and amid an Islamist insurgency concentrated in the Sinai Peninsula.

 

      

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Dissent in cash-for-seat report was contrived – Deputy Speaker
Removal of EC Chairperson: A lawyer’s analysis
Five countries that set world culture
North Korea attacks 'gangster-like' US

 
Latest Stories

The 11-year-old Nigerian artist who moved President Macron
Peki Government Hospital launches ‘pregnancy school’
Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach semis
North Korea attacks 'gangster-like' US
Wimbledon 2018: Top seed Halep loses to Su-wei in third round
Lebanese tourist sentenced to eight years in prison for Facebook post against Egypt
Five countries that set world culture
Removal of EC Chairperson: A lawyer’s analysis

MOST POPULAR
Hannah Marfo pleads for ¢43,000 to save her ailing teenage daughter
Actor Mac Jordan Amartey has died
Video: ‘No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pick-up’ – Okyenhene reveals
Two judges who recommended removal of EC heads appointed to Supreme Court
Review stance on D7, E8 grades - Gov't directs NTCE

LIFESTYLE
The 11-year-old Nigerian artist who moved President Macron
ODD NEWS
Woman, 92, kills son to avoid being sent into care home
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Go edition of Android Oreo: Nokia smartphone users on the go
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
You are wasting money on posters; Shocked UK Conservative Party rep tells NPP