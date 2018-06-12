Trump claims progress after Kim summit

Trump claims progress after Kim summit
Source: BBC
Date: 12-06-2018 Time: 05:06:08:pm

US President Donald Trump says his historic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that ended in a joint agreement were "tremendous".

The signed document includes a pledge from Mr Kim to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

But in an extraordinary media conference later, Mr Trump announced details are not in the paper.

He said he would halt US military exercises in South Korea, something widely seen as a concession.

The meeting was the first time a sitting US president has met North Korea's leader, and caps a remarkable turnaround for the two.

Last year saw the pair sling various insults at each other, while North Korea conducted several ballistic missile tests in defiance of the international community.

For both men the meeting brought much to gain as well as considerable risk.

The meeting is seen by North Korea as a way of bringing legitimacy to a nation long regarded as a pariah. Should Mr Trump resolve the North's nuclear threat, he would have achieved something none of his predecessors came close to.

What did they agree?

The summit centred on nuclear disarmament and reducing tensions.

The agreement said the two countries would co-operate towards "new relations", while the US would provide "security guarantees" to North Korea.

On nuclear weapons, Mr Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

Observers say the document lacks substance, in particular on how denuclearisation would be achieved.

However, speaking to reporters after, Mr Trump said:

  • The US would suspend "provocative" war games it holds with South Korea. Mr Trump said he wanted to see US troops withdraw from the South. A spokesperson for the US forces said they had yet to receive any new guidance
  • On denuclearisation, he said that Mr Kim had agreed to it being "verified", a key US demand ahead of the meeting
  • Mr Trump said Mr Kim had also agreed to destroy a "major missile engine testing site"
  • But he said sanctions would remain in place for now and argued "we haven't given up anything".

Several reporters asked whether Mr Trump had raised the issue of human rights with Mr Kim, who runs a totalitarian regime with extreme censorship and forced-labour camps.

The US president said he had, and did not retract his description of Mr Kim as "talented".

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Communication Analyst at Presidency suspended over unsavory ‘footsoldier’ remark
Anas’ Number 12: How referee Safo Adade led Tiger Eye team to bribe his colleagues
Prof. Joshua Alabi proposes 'drastic' reforms to revolutionise Ghana football
Is this a fish with a bird’s head or a bird with a fish’s body?

 
Latest Stories

Let's forgive Nyantakyi, pray for him – Noble Nketia
UBA Ghana introduces mobile banking app to deepen financial inclusion
St. Francis Xavier 'put Pope John SHS in their 2018 NSMQ pocket'
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is 'worthy winner'
Germany recalls contaminated Dutch eggs in fipronil scare
Chinese vase found in shoebox sells for £14m
Uber applies for patent to spot drunk passengers
Spanish football league defends phone 'spying'

MOST POPULAR
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
Breaking News: President Akufo-Addo dissolves GFA
Exclusive: It was $40k refund not $65k bribe - Nyantakyi set to challenge Anas
Update: Heads roll at BOST, GEPA; Alfred Obeng, Gifty Klenam sacked
The full story: How Nyantakyi 'sold' Ghana for $11 million

LIFESTYLE
Video: When fingers cannot write toes can; the story of 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy
ODD NEWS
Is this a fish with a bird’s head or a bird with a fish’s body?
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook’s new Memories page is triggering people and making them really miserable
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations