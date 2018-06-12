World Cup child trafficking bid foiled in Nigeria

World Cup child trafficking bid foiled in Nigeria
Source: BBC
Date: 12-06-2018 Time: 12:06:00:am

Nigerian authorities say they have rescued nine young girls and one boy who were being trafficked to Russia.

Five suspects, including a policeman and a quarantine officer, were arrested for allegedly facilitating their travel, the government agency fighting trafficking says.

The victims were found while trying to board a plane from Lagos to Moscow.

They had football supporter ID cards in order to look as though they were fans heading to the World Cup in Russia.

The children, who were unaccompanied, are now in a shelter for victims of trafficking which run by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (Naptip).

Five other potential victims, also children, were stopped from boarding a flight to Russia when staff noticed they had one-way tickets.

Criminals have been pressurising young Nigerians and their parents to take advantage of the World Cup to get Russian visas, Naptip says.

It warns that, once out of the country, the victims would be exploited by traffickers.

Many victims of trafficking from Africa to Europe come from Nigeria.

According to the UN's agency for migration, most of the potential sex trafficking victims arriving in Italy by sea are Nigerian.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Reporter slapped with ¢33,000 in damages for defamation
Front pages: Tuesday June 12, 2018
Nkwanta South residents threaten to hit the street over lack of electricity
Probe into death of 70-year-old denied hospital bed begins

 
Latest Stories

Tight borders threatening Ghana's food security - 2018 IFPRI report
Mamtech gets huge boost from gov’t
Probe into death of 70-year-old denied hospital bed begins
Front pages: Tuesday June 12, 2018
Reporter slapped with ¢33,000 in damages for defamation
Nkwanta South residents threaten to hit the street over lack of electricity
Prudential Bank introduces micro savings account to deepen financial inclusion
Henakope basic school begs gov’t to be included in school feeding project

MOST POPULAR
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
Breaking News: President Akufo-Addo dissolves GFA
Exclusive: It was $40k refund not $65k bribe - Nyantakyi set to challenge Anas
Update: Heads roll at BOST, GEPA; Alfred Obeng, Gifty Klenam sacked
The full story: How Nyantakyi 'sold' Ghana for $11 million

LIFESTYLE
A couple's guide to intimacy
ODD NEWS
Catalan women vote for topless bathing
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Snapchat now lets you delete unopened sent messages
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations