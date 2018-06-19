Controversial rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

Controversial rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida
Source: BBC
Date: 19-06-2018 Time: 01:06:15:am

US rapper XXXTentacion, who shot to fame with consecutive hit albums, has been killed aged 20.

He was reportedly shopping for a motorcycle in south Florida when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle.

Police in Broward County said XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

He was often described as one of rap's most controversial artists and was facing domestic violence charges.

The polarising artist had been hailed as a breakthrough talent and tributes have been pouring in from hip-hop luminaries in the wake of his death.

A witness told celebrity news website TMZ that multiple shots rang out outside the motorcycle dealership. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The rapper, whose hit songs include SAD! and Moonlight, quickly rose to prominence following the release of his debut album 17 last August.

His follow-up ? debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in March and has been listened to hundreds of millions of time online.

XXXTentacion attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

The album tackled subjects such as depression and was praised by some of rap's most high-profile stars.

But his short career was plagued by allegations of domestic violence. He was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.​

Tributes have started to pour in on social media, including from music star Kanye West. "I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here," he posted on Twitter.

Footballer Daniel Sturridge, who has played for Liverpool and England, said it was a "sad day for music".

Rapper J Cole hailed the star's "enormous talent and limitless potential". "God bless his family, friends and fans," he posted.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans' World Cup chicken requests
Joint military-forestry team attacked at Sankore
FutureDams lead supervisor wants gov’t to rethink ‘one village, one dam’ initiative
Amidu petitioned to investigate Mahama over 'diverted' $13m E.O. Group dev't cash

 
Latest Stories

YIEDIE Project Director honoured for championing dev’t in construction sector
Claim Mahama diverted $13m dev't fund is 'absurd', 'diversionary'
Amidu petitioned to investigate Mahama over 'diverted' $13m E.O. Group dev't cash
FutureDams lead supervisor wants gov’t to rethink ‘one village, one dam’ initiative
Joint military-forestry team attacked at Sankore
Pernod Ricard Ghana holds 8th edition of “Responsib’All Day”
Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans' World Cup chicken requests
Religious belief may extend life by 4 years - Study

MOST POPULAR
If I were to choose again, I will still choose my husband - Kalsoum praises Anthony Baffoe
‘I was asked to pay $150k to kill Anas story' – Kwesi Nyantakyi speaks
22-year-old lady battles for life after police brutality
10 dead after head-on collision of two Kia Granbird buses
Beg Agyapong? It won't happen – Baako taunts ‘hot air blowing’ MP to do his worst
LIFESTYLE
Religious belief may extend life by 4 years - Study
ODD NEWS
Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans' World Cup chicken requests
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Gaming becomes the latest addiction
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter D. Mensah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations