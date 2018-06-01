Spain PM forced out of office with vote of no confidence

Spain PM forced out of office with vote of no confidence
Source: BBC
Date: 01-06-2018 Time: 10:06:57:am
Mariano Rajoy loses vote of no confidence by Spanish Legislature

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been forced out of office by a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez, who filed the motion after Mr Rajoy's party was implicated in a corruption scandal, will become prime minister.

"We're going to sign a new page in the history of democracy in our country," Mr Sanchez said ahead of Friday's vote.

Mr Rajoy is the first prime minister in modern Spanish history to be defeated in a no-confidence motion.

The leader of the conservative People's Party has been prime minister since 2011.

During the second day of debate on Friday, Mr Rajoy admitted facing defeat and told MPs that it has been "an honour to leave a better Spain than I found".

Mr Sánchez secured a majority in the vote after gaining support from various smaller parties, including the Basque Nationalist Party - 180 MPs backed the motion, 169 voted against, with one abstention.

Why was the vote called?

Mr Sánchez says Mr Rajoy, 63, had failed to take responsibility for his party's involvement in the scandal, which hit the headlines again last week after one of its former treasurers was given a 33-year jail sentence.

The High Court in Madrid convicted Luis Bárcenas of receiving bribes, money laundering and tax crimes.

The case centred on a secret campaign fund the PP ran from 1999 until 2005.

Many Spanish voters, exasperated by corruption scandals involving the traditional centre-right PP and centre-left Socialist parties, have abandoned them for newcomers like the left-wing Podemos (We Can) and centrist Ciudadanos (Citizens), as well as regional parties.

Who is Pedro Sánchez?

Analysis by Guy Hedgecoe, BBC News, Madrid

Spanish Socialist Party PSOE leader Pedro Sánchez attends a debate on a no-confidence motion in Madrid on May 31, 2018

Pedro Sánchez emerged as a virtual unknown to win the Spanish Socialist party premiership in 2014. The photogenic economist and former basketball player won members over with a promise to unite a divided party and put the Socialists back in power.

Yet he subsequently suffered two humbling election defeats, in 2015 and 2016. He was eventually forced to resign after his refusal to back Mariano Rajoy in an investiture vote plunged the country into a prolonged political stalemate and his party into bitter infighting.

Months later he confounded his many critics by returning to win the Socialist primary. Spain's constitution states that the party presenting a no-confidence motion must be prepared to govern and replace the deposed prime minister if a parliamentary majority backs it.

Therefore this moderate but ambitious 46-year-old from Madrid is set to be Spain's new prime minister, despite the fact that his party commands less than a quarter of seats in Congress.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Judges storm Obuasi prison to hear cases of the forgotten
McDan CEO rescues GTF from ITF ban, pays $17,000 debt
GPRTU announces 10% increase in transport fares from June 4
Nigeria World Cup kit sells out in minutes, fans queue

 
Latest Stories

We will not be ambushed: Lab technicians on strike charge
GPRTU announces 10% increase in transport fares from June 4
Information Security in Project Management
McDan CEO rescues GTF from ITF ban, pays $17,000 debt
Maradona: Messi doesn't have to demonstrate anything for Argentina
We are not recording your calls - Andah assures
Nigeria World Cup kit sells out in minutes, fans queue
Rising Non-Performing Loans slows GCB’s profit by 26% for 2017

MOST POPULAR
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
My daughter had a beautiful body, Liposuction not an option – Stacy’s mother
Obengfo hospital's boss not licensed at time of Stacy's death - MDC
Bantama gang rape: Parents wail as 20-year-old jailed 7 years
"Let's stop Anas before he gets into our bedrooms"- Kennedy Agyapong pleads
LIFESTYLE
Photos: Velma Accessories’ 2018 His and Hers collection is giving us all the kicks
ODD NEWS
Doctor sues patient for $1m over 1-Star online reviews
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Information Security in Project Management
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations