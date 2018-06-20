Algeria bans internet access to stop exam cheats

Source: BBC
Date: 20-06-2018

Internet access has been cut in Algeria today to try to stop students cheating in their baccalaureate exams.

Access is being restricted for the first hour of the exams each day, then at other hours throughout the day, in a bid to prevent information about the questions being shared on social media.

All internet-connected devices have been banned from exam centres this year, not just for the students, but for school staff as well.

Algeria's baccalaureate was hugely compromised in 2016 by a wide-ranging operation in which questions were leaked both before and during the exams.

