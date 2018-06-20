Mauritius to sell citizenship and passport

Mauritius to sell citizenship and passport
Source: BBC
Date: 20-06-2018 Time: 07:06:41:am
Opposition politicians say Mauritian nationality should not be a "commodity"

Mauritius is offering foreigners the chance to obtain Mauritian citizenship in exchange for a non-refundable contribution of $1m (£757,400) to the national sovereign wealth fund.

Applicants' spouses and dependents are also eligible with an additional contribution of $100,000 per family member.

The announcement was made by the prime minister and finance minister in the country's 2018 budget.

The move has been condemned by opposition politicians.

Leader of the populist Rezistans ek Alternativ party, Ashok Subron, said:

The notion of nationality of a country is not a product. It has no price and is in no way a commodity."

 

The Economic Development Board (EDB) is to manage the scheme, and applicants will have to satisfy defined criteria subject to relevant due diligence.

Another scheme will offer Mauritian passports in exchange for the lesser sum of $500,000 paid to the Mauritius Sovereign Fund, and $50,000 per passport for family members.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
NADMO retrieves 2 bodies after Monday’s floods; 4 persons missing
Pivotal steps to boost Ghana's tourism sector
Why are people sharing this photo?
Indonesian woman swallowed whole by 23-foot python

 
Latest Stories

Russia 3-1 Egypt: Five things we learned
Initiate innovative programmes at Centres for National Culture - Catherine Afeku
Why are people sharing this photo?
Mauritius to sell citizenship and passport
Front pages: Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Guinness rewards 13 consumers with free plots of land
Interior Minister calls for needs assessment of Monday’s flood
Too late for banks to use IPOs for ¢400 million minimum capital – GSE

MOST POPULAR
If I were to choose again, I will still choose my husband - Kalsoum praises Anthony Baffoe
‘I was asked to pay $150k to kill Anas story' – Kwesi Nyantakyi speaks
22-year-old lady battles for life after police brutality
10 dead after head-on collision of two Kia Granbird buses
Beg Agyapong? It won't happen – Baako taunts ‘hot air blowing’ MP to do his worst
LIFESTYLE
Western Region: Enchi slaughterhouse is a public health threat
ODD NEWS
Indonesian woman swallowed whole by 23-foot python
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook entices content creators with new community-centered video platform
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter D. Mensah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations