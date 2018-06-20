Somaliland frees jailed king

Source: BBC
Date: 20-06-2018 Time: 04:06:17:pm
Somaliland has freed a king, Osman Aw Mahmud Burmadow, who was imprisoned in April for attending the inauguration of a monarch in neighbouring Puntland.

Puntland and Somaliland are at loggerheads over disputed territory along their border in the Sool and Sanaag regions.

Somaliland's President Muse Bihi Abdi pardoned the monarch, who was sentenced to five years in prison.

Human rights organisations criticised the self-declared republic of Somaliland of suppressing free speech and arresting activists and journalists who are critical of the administration.

Nacima Qorane

In April, a Somaliland court sentenced female poet Naima Qorane to three years in prison on "contempt of state charges".

She was also freed after receiving a presidential pardon.

