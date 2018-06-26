Albino candidates to run for office in Malawi

Albino candidates to run for office in Malawi
Source: BBC
Date: 26-06-2018 Time: 04:06:18:pm
Campaigners say it will lessen the stigma for people living with albinism

The UK's Guardian newspaper reports that six albino candidates will run for office next year in Malawi's general election.

"We want to show the public that we are more than our skin," Overstone Kondowe, director of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi, told the news site.

Mr Kondowe's association has pledged to field six candidates in the presidential and parliamentary elections in the belief it will challenge perceptions of people living with albinism.

In Malawi, like other countries in the region, people with albinism are hunted down because of the belief that potions made from their body parts can bring good luck and wealth.

In 2016, a UN expert warned that Malawi's estimated 10,000 albinos face "extinction" if they continue to be murdered for their body parts.

Graves of albinos are also targeted by criminals who remove bones in order to sell them.

Activists say poverty contributes to the suspicion surrounding albinos and the belief their body parts can be sold for large sums of money.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
I built Ofankor hospital for $1.3m – AfDB contractor discloses
4 Telcos connect to Kelni platform; IMANI boss angry
Presidential Commission recommends creation of more regions
Mascherano: Fate will decide how our story ends

 
Latest Stories

Vodafone Ghana sets conditions for listing on GSE
Nigeria's almost men crumble under Messi-Marcus midas touch
4 Telcos connect to Kelni platform; IMANI boss angry
Denmark 0-0 France: Five things we learned
Infinix unveils Note 5, set to launch in 30 countries
I built Ofankor hospital for $1.3m – AfDB contractor discloses
Presidential Commission recommends creation of more regions
Mascherano: Fate will decide how our story ends

MOST POPULAR
Body of missing doctor found after husband cried ‘please help me find my wife’
Don't threaten 'Zongo boy' with a showdown – Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong
‘Cocaine soup’, ‘wee stew’ becoming popular among youth – Police
Persons within NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah – Suspect
$25m district hospital 6-times actual cost- Bawumia claims

LIFESTYLE
Newlyweds explain how their relationships changed since getting married
ODD NEWS
Police dog hailed a hero for performing CPR on his human partner
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Ghanaian CEO of international energy company named in WBJ 40 Under 40 list
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations