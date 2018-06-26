Kenya: Man jailed for selling cat meat 'for samosas'

Kenya: Man jailed for selling cat meat 'for samosas'
Source: BBC
Date: 26-06-2018 Time: 01:06:18:am
James Kimani pleaded guilty to charges of slaughtering and selling cat meat

A man who was almost lynched in Kenya after being caught skinning a cat has been jailed for three years for trading in the feline meat.

James Kimani pleaded guilty to killing cats and selling the meat to unsuspecting customers, and was sentenced to three years in jail.

Kenyan newspaper The Daily Nation was in court in Nakuru town for the sentencing:


The BBC reported how the angry crowd attacked him and he had to be saved by the officers who arrested him.

Kimani said he has been involved in selling cat meat for seven years, reportedly to people who sold it in samosas.

According to Kenya's Meat Control Law, cat meat is not prescribed as human food.

But while cat meat is considered unacceptable and a taboo in Kenya, it is a delicious meal in some countries.

Cats are regularly eaten in parts of West Africa.

They are also eaten in China, Vietnam and Korea, where the meat is eaten on its own or added to other flesh for a touch of extra flavour.

