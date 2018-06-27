Travel ban: Trump hails 'tremendous' Supreme Court ruling

Travel ban: Trump hails 'tremendous' Supreme Court ruling
Source: BBC
Date: 27-06-2018 Time: 12:06:29:am

US President Donald Trump has hailed a Supreme Court ruling upholding his travel ban which covers people from several Muslim-majority countries.

Lower courts had deemed the ban unconstitutional, but the US top court reversed the decision in a 5-4 conservative majority ruling.

At a White House meeting to discuss Mr Trump's proposed border wall he lauded the decision as "a tremendous success".

The court's reversal is viewed as a victory for the Trump administration.

The ban prohibits most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the US.

Protesters at the US Supreme Court

tMr Trump said the Supreme Court decision was a "great victory" for the nation and constitution.

"We have to be tough and we have to be safe and we have to be secure," the Republican president said in Tuesday's meeting with lawmakers.

"The ruling shows that all the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians were wrong, and they turned out to be very wrong," he added.

He added: "If you look at the European Union, they're meeting right now to toughen up their immigration policies because they've been over-run, they've been over-run.

"And frankly, a lot of those countries are not the same places anymore."

Protesters at the US Supreme CourtImage copyrightREUTERS

Image captionProtesters against the travel ban held signs outside the Supreme Court

The travel ban, which the Supreme Court allowed to take effect in December, has been widely criticised by refugee and human rights groups.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion, which said the travel ban was "squarely within the scope of Presidential authority".

He also rejected arguments that the ban discriminated against Muslims.

