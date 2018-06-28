Ethiopia PM: We want love with Eritrea - not war

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) walks with Eritrea's Foreign minister Osman Saleh Mohammed (R).

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Ahmed has called for love - not war - with long-standing rival Eritrea.

Speaking on television after hosting an Eritrean delegation for dinner on Tuesday night, Mr Abiy said: "Love is the only way out. We have tried war, it didn't benefit either side. It cost lives, time, money - and it diverts attention from other important things."

He spoke of Ethiopian athletes being able to run in Eritrea, and the state airline resuming flights to the neighbouring state.

Tens of thousands of people were killed during a 1998-2000 war between the two countries for control of the town of Badme.

Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki was not at the talks, but he sent a high-level delegation - which included his political adviser Yemane Gebreab - to Ethiopia in an attempt to end the border dispute.

Mr Yemane said both countries had closed a sad chapter, and a new one was opening.

"When we met today, it did not seem as if we had not met for the past 20 years," he said.

He was talking in Amharic, the working language in Ethiopia - and not an official language in Eritrea.

Mr Yemane said the two leaders are committed to peace, and that there is no difference in opinion between Ethiopia and Eritrea.