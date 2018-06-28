France's Macron brings back national service

France's Macron brings back national service
Source: BBC
Date: 28-06-2018 Time: 03:06:57:am
he mandatory part of national service will last a month, while the second, longer phase will be more closely focused on defence and security.

The French government has introduced a plan to bring back national service for all 16-year-olds.

It was an idea put forward by Emmanuel Macron in his presidential campaign, to promote a sense of civic duty and national unity among French youth.

But some remain unconvinced of the benefits.

The new national service will cover all 16-year-olds, girls as well as boys, and will be divided into two distinct phases.

National service in two parts

The first phase is a mandatory one-month placement with a focus on civic culture, which the government says will "enable young people to create new relationships and develop their role in society".

Voluntary teaching and working with charities are among the options being looked at, alongside traditional military preparation with the police, fire service or army.

The second phase is a voluntary placement of at least three months and up to a year, in which young people will be encouraged to serve "in an area linked to defence and security" - but again, they could opt to carry out volunteer work linked to heritage, the environment or social care.

A watered-down plan

It's not quite the programme Mr Macron initially had in mind.

When he first floated the idea, during the 2017 race for the presidency, it was a sort of military service in miniature, with all French citizens forced to have a "direct experience of military life" for a minimum of one month between the ages of 18 and 21.

A student holds a banner during a protest against a proposed reform of the Baccalaureat system in March 2018Image copyrightGETTY IMAGES

Image captionStudents' groups, already unimpressed with education reforms, have so far been lukewarm about national service

That's now been softened and broadened into what's being called a Universal National Service - partly because of concerns that it would cost too much and overburden the country's armed forces.

Even now, the programme is estimated to cost €1.6bn (£1.4bn; $1.8bn) a year to run, with €1.75bn of investment up front.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Mozambican 'killed dog to sell as goat meat'
Akufo-Addo, Conde urge Togo politicians to suspend street protests
Ethiopia PM: We want love with Eritrea - not war
France's Macron brings back national service

 
Latest Stories

Unicom Commodities pays GH¢2.5m to farmers
Akufo-Addo, Conde urge Togo politicians to suspend street protests
Mozambican 'killed dog to sell as goat meat'
Ethiopia PM: We want love with Eritrea - not war
France's Macron brings back national service
Sekyere South: Education director 'solves' furniture challenge with used plastic bottles
Zenith Bank and Prudential Life Launch Innovative Insurance Solutions for Ghanaians
Brazil danced and dumped Serbia to book Mexico in last 16

MOST POPULAR
Don't threaten 'Zongo boy' with a showdown – Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong
‘Cocaine soup’, ‘wee stew’ becoming popular among youth – Police
From head porter to award-winning graduate – ‘I starved myself to save for school’
$25m district hospital 6-times actual cost- Bawumia claims
Shatta Wale apologises for 'blowjob' sex tape controversy
LIFESTYLE
Gov't bans tilapia, ornamental fish import over virus scare
ODD NEWS
Man doesn’t give up on dream of finding a wife despite being rejected 80,000 times
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook abandons flying internet plan
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
Creation of new regions: EC fully funded for referendum- Dan Botwe