Nigeria fuel truck blaze kills at least nine

Nigeria fuel truck blaze kills at least nine
Source: BBC
Date: 29-06-2018 Time: 08:06:15:am
The fuel truck is believed to have lost control after its brakes failed

A petrol tanker has caught fire in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, killing at least nine people, officials say.

More than 50 vehicles, including five buses, were set ablaze after the truck lost control and spilled its contents on a busy motorway during rush hour.

The tanker is said to have crashed after its brakes failed.

Fuel explosions are common in Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer. Petrol is transported via badly maintained roads and vehicles.

The incident on Thursday occurred at about 17:30 local time (16:30 GMT) on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, one of the main motorways into the city.

Bystanders and emergency service rescuers observe at the scene of an oil tanker explosion on a highway in Lagos, 28 June 2018

The incident occurred during rush hour on a busy motorway 

A representative from the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) told the BBC that the tanker lost control as it approached a bridge, and ended up falling on its side.

Petrol then began pouring from the tanker and a fire erupted. The blaze quickly spread from vehicle to vehicle.

Images later showed black smoke rising from the road and the shells of several burnt-out cars.

Smoke and flame rise after an oil tanker truck caught fire in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, 28 June 2018

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway is one of the main routes into Lagos

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said he was "very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives".

"Sadly, this seems to be one of the greatest tragedies we have seen in recent times," he said in a statement.

Government spokesman Kehinde Bamigbetan said it was time "to find ways of ensuring that tankers are driven by drivers who have more responsibility".

"We need to work more with federal agencies so we don't have these crises all the time," he said.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ghana has lost a fine public servant - Akufo-Addo mourns Amissah-Arthur
"Very sad Friday" - Mahama distressed by Amissah-Arthur's death
Flash floods wreak havoc in Kumasi
Ghanaians celebs pay tribute to Amissah-Arthur

 
Latest Stories

Ninth edition of Multi TV Habitat Fair launched
Late Vice President's son calls for privacy
Prosecute fired EC boss, deputies - AFAG
'Amissah-Arthur was writing a book' - Tributes pour in for late Vice-President
AshantiGold sack head coach CK Akonnor
Drunkards Association bans police officers in uniform from drinking
Ghanaians celebs pay tribute to Amissah-Arthur
Sacking Charlotte Osei good riddance - PPP

MOST POPULAR
Former Veep Amissah-Arthur has died
Don't threaten 'Zongo boy' with a showdown – Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong
‘Cocaine soup’, ‘wee stew’ becoming popular among youth – Police
From head porter to award-winning graduate – ‘I starved myself to save for school’
$25m district hospital 6-times actual cost- Bawumia claims

LIFESTYLE
Health professionals shouldn't be posted; must look for jobs - GHS boss proposes
ODD NEWS
Beer is being rationed in the UK
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could launch on August 9 without major design changes
OBITUARY
MR. BENNY ADJAH ASHARE
ELECTIONS
Creation of new regions: EC fully funded for referendum- Dan Botwe