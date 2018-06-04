Guatemala volcano: Several dead as Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala volcano: Several dead as Fuego volcano erupts
Source: BBC
Date: 04-06-2018 Time: 01:06:44:am
Fuego volcano has been spewing ash and smoke.

Seven people have been killed and nearly 300 injured after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, officials say.

The volcano, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of the capital Guatemala City, has been spewing black smoke and ash into the sky.

Flows of lava have reportedly struck at least one village, causing deaths and injuries.

People have been evacuated from several areas and the capital's La Aurora airport has closed.

President Jimmy Morales said a national emergency response was under way.

The head of the National Disaster Prevention Authority Sergio Cabañas told a local radio station that a river of lava had changed course towards a small town.

"People have been injured, burned and killed. Evacuations and searches are under way," he said, quoted by Reuters.

Mr Cabañas later said the dead included a member of his agency's staff.

An ash-covered woman told the Diario de Centroamerica that lava had poured through corn fields and she thought more people may have died.

"Not everyone escaped, I think they were buried," Consuelo Hernandez said.

A total of about a million people have been affected by the eruption, the Guatemalan government says.

Officials have advised citizens to wear masks due to falling ash, which has been raining down in four of Guatemala's administrative regions.

Bikes covered in ashImage copyrightAFP/GETTY

Image captionFalling ash has coated streets

man covers face

A disaster authority spokesman said a change in wind direction was to blame for the volcanic ash falling on parts of the capital.

The Guatemalan military said it was providing assistance including clearing volcanic ash from La Aurora airport's runway.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Anas' exposing evil deeds very relevant - Bawumia
Ghana Card project costs $293m not $1.2bn – Prof. Attafuah fires “confused” Kennedy Agyapong
NDC to climax ‘Unity Walk’ with mammoth rally in Aflao on Saturday
Nigeria: Dozens killed by cattle thieves in Zamfara state

 
Latest Stories

Take Cocoa farming as a serious business – Agroecom Coordinator to farmers
Egypt coach: Fasting and absence of Salah affecting performance
Popular Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen reveals she is pregnant at 54
Five African teams in Russia: recap of their World Cup histories
Guatemala volcano: Several dead as Fuego volcano erupts
Nigeria: Dozens killed by cattle thieves in Zamfara state
Ghana Card project costs $293m not $1.2bn – Prof. Attafuah fires “confused” Kennedy Agyapong
Ghana's investment in deploying single window in limbo, Trade Ministry seeks new player

MOST POPULAR
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
My daughter had a beautiful body, Liposuction not an option – Stacy’s mother
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Obengfo hospital's boss not licensed at time of Stacy's death - MDC
Bantama gang rape: Parents wail as 20-year-old jailed 7 years

LIFESTYLE
Spinal Clinic wins Chiropractic Centre of the Year award
ODD NEWS
Australian psychic claims she can smell imminent death on people
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook will remove the Trending topics section next week
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations