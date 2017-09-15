Ohio firefighter: 'One dog is more important than a million' African Americans

Ohio firefighter: 'One dog is more important than a million' African Americans
Source: Washington Post
Date: 05-06-2018 Time: 08:06:15:am
Tyler Royston has been suspended from his position for racist comments (Facebook).

An Ohio firefighter appears to have put his job in jeopardy by posting offensive comments to Facebook.

Until last week, Tyler Roysdon suited up as a volunteer firefighter in Franklin Township, a small town in southwestern Ohio, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

But, according to station WHIO, a recent Facebook back-and-forth caught the 20-year-old writing that in a burning building he would choose to save a dog before an African American because “one dog is more important than a million [expletive],” he wrote, using the n-word.

The post — arriving at a time when racial tensions are cranked high across the nation and debates are endlessly waged over what actually constitutes offensive speech — has since been deleted from Roysdon’s account. But the statement did not disappear before being spotted by local authorities.

Last week, the township’s board of trustees voted to indefinitely suspend Roysdon for “conduct unbecoming a township employee.” Roysdon’s work as a volunteer was a paid position.

Jake Tapper
 
@jaketapper

WHIO: Ohio firefighter suspended for saying he'd save a dog from a burning building before saving a black manhttps://www.whio.com/news/local/volunteer-franklin-twp-firefighter-suspended-amid-alleged-racist-comments/SyYlUbiF0KhY3TkzMed8oM/ …

Miss Petit Four@caplonggruden
 

I would save my dog from a burning building before I would save Tyler Roysdon because my dog is a waaay better person than Tyler Roysdon is

6:38 PM - Sep 15, 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy

“Fire Chief Steve Bishop immediately contacted the firefighter and directed the comments be removed,” the township said in a statement. “The firefighter was suspended without pay until the Board of Township Trustees could meet to determine a course of action.”

Roysdon — whose Facebook account also features pictures of the Ohioan in firefighter gear as well as Confederate flag memes — did not immediately respond to a Facebook message requesting comment. A woman who identified herself as his wife told Fox 19: “He admitted that he said the things that were wrong and apologized. Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion.”

 
 
 
 

(FOX19 NOW)

Philip Lewis
 
@Phil_Lewis_

Ohio firefighter suspended for saying "one dog is more important than a million n****rs.” http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/tyler-roysdon-firefighter-racist-facebook_us_59bc2a97e4b0edff971c0fbc …

Carol Vernon@CarolVernon7
 

Suspended? Why wasn't he fired? There is no room in civilized society for racists like Tyler Roysdon. He is a disgrace.

10:08 PM - Sep 15, 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy

According to the Journal-News, the township trustees have scheduled a disciplinary hearing for Sept. 27 to address the charges. Roysdon will have the opportunity to call witnesses.

Susan Reinstedler@sreinstedler
 

@Franklin_Twp Tyler Roysdon - I would not trust him to do his duty as a firefight to save people of color in a fire. He should be fired !!

8:30 PM - Sep 15, 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy

“I’m disgusted in what he said,” Brian Morris, the trustee president, told the paper. “There is no reason for him to say that anytime, anywhere … That should never be said.”

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Daily Guide slapped with ¢32,000 damages in Sarah Kwablah case
We will remain forever grateful – Late Major Mahama's family to Akufo-Addo
Ghana will eventually legalize homosexuality – Rex Omar
Pay us or else... BECE invigilators tell gov’t

 
Latest Stories

Vodafone Fixed Broadband goes mobile
Buffon banned three matches for comments about referee
Claims Mahama took $8m from Nyantakyi’s ‘friends’ concocted lies – Kofi Adams
Bankers see lower interest rates – Ghana Reference rate now 16.19%
Akufo-Addo: Expect 50 percent of small loans to go to women
From Charrua to Eagles, nicknames of all 32 nations at Russia 2018
'Secret presence of the soldiers' caused Major Major Mahama lynching - Lawyer
Putin says Russia not aiming to divide EU

MOST POPULAR
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Anas exposé: Mahama's name pops up in $8m Nyantakyi scandal
Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Bantama gang rape: Parents wail as 20-year-old jailed 7 years
‘Where is my mummy?’ - 6-year-old daughter of late NEIP Deputy CEO
LIFESTYLE
Sunyani: Women living with AIDS cry over unrelenting stigmatisation
ODD NEWS
Italians shocked by man's selfie after train accident
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Kumasi: NVTI students develop ‘mobile cassava grater’
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations