Kenya: Light aircraft goes missing with ten onboard

A light aircraft with ten people onboard, which was flying from Kitale town in western Kenya to Nairobi, went missing on Tuesday, the country’s aviation authorities have confirmed.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the eight-passenger Cessna C208 flight was last seen on radar at 2.02pm local time on Tuesday afternoon.

Local media sources also report the aircraft’s last contact was at 5.00 PM local time when it allegedly crashed, 25 miles north of the Aberdare.

Search & Rescue teams from AAID, KCAA, KWS and other agencies were activated immediately No results at this evening. They have paused the search tonight and shall resume at first light tomorrow morning. We shall update you regularly in the course of tomorrow as this develops. — KCAA (@CAA_Kenya) June 5, 2018

By Tuesday evening, the search mission had yielded no fruit, with the team being forced to halt the exercise for the night and resume on Wednesday morning.

Industry sources said the aircraft had earlier flown to Homa Bay in Western Kenya and Maasai Mara in southwest Kenya and was making last journey from Kitale to the city when it went missing.