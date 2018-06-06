BREAKING NEWS
Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked

New explosion at Guatemalan volcano

New explosion at Guatemalan volcano
Source: BBC
Date: 06-06-2018 Time: 01:06:06:am

Emergency services in Guatemala are evacuating areas around the Fuego volcano after a new eruption sent lava spewing down its south side.

At least 72 deaths have been reported since the volcano first erupted on Sunday, with many others missing.

Authorities say more than 1.7 million people have been affected by the eruption, with more than 3,000 evacuated and many living in shelters.

Villages on the slopes of the volcano were buried in volcanic ash and mud.

Volcanologists said earlier on Tuesday that the initial eruption, which sent ash up to 10km (33,000ft) into the sky, was over for the near future.

Eddy Sanchez, the head of Guatemala's National Institute of Seismology, had said there would be "no imminent eruption over the next few days".

Emergency workers were still searching for bodies on Tuesday when the new eruption came.

Volunteers and rescuers evacuate the disaster zone as a column of smoke and ash rises from the area where lava flowed down the Fuego Volcano,

Media members reacts at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala June 5, 2018.

Why were so many people killed in the initial eruption?

No evacuation alert was issued before the volcano erupted on Sunday, said Sergio Cabañas, the director of Guatemala's disaster prevention agency.

He said that local residents had received training in emergency procedures but were not able to implement them because the initial volcanic activity happened too fast.

Map

Sunday's blast generated pyroclastic flows - fast-moving mixtures of very hot gas and volcanic matter - which descended down the slopes, engulfing communities including El Rodeo and San Miguel Los Lotes.

Volcanologist Dr Janine Krippner told the BBC that people should not underestimate the risk from pyroclastic flows and volcanic mudflows, known as lahars.

"Fuego is a very active volcano. It has deposited quite a bit of loose volcanic material and it is also in a rain-heavy area, so when heavy rains hit the volcano that is going to be washing the deposits away into these mudflows which carry a lot of debris and rock.

"They are extremely dangerous and deadly as well."

What is a pyroclastic flow?

By Paul Rincon, science editor, BBC News website

A pyroclastic flow is a fast-moving mixture of gas and volcanic material, such as pumice and ash. Such flows are a common outcome of explosive volcanic eruptions, like the Fuego event, and are extremely dangerous to populations living downrange.

Just why they are so threatening can be seen from some of the eyewitness videos on YouTube of the Guatemalan eruption. 

In one, people stand on a bridge filming the ominous mass of gas and volcanic debris as it expands from Fuego.

Some bystanders only realise how fast it is travelling as the flow is almost upon them.

The speed it travels depends on several factors, such as the output rate of the volcano and the gradient of its slope. But they have been known to reach speeds of up to 700km/h - close to the cruising speed of a long-distance commercial passenger aircraft.

In addition, the gas and rock within a flow are heated to extreme temperatures, ranging between 200C and 700C. If you're directly in its path, there is little chance of escape.

The eruption of Vesuvius, in Italy, in 79 AD produced a powerful pyroclastic flow, burying the Roman towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum under a thick blanket of ash.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Social media buzzes as Anas' titillates Ghanaians with premiere excerpts
VIDEO: GFA top man Eddie Doku 'takes money' to push player into Black Stars B
Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked
101 Sakawa suspects arrested at Kasoa; 126 laptops retrieved

 
Latest Stories

Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked
Anas #12: How Nyantakyi plotted to fleece his own Ghana Premier League of lucrative $5m sponsorship
FA officials gave private accounts for sponsorship funds to be wired into- Baako
Real reason Prez Kufuor almost cries, calls for 'evil' persons in new Anas video to face law
US rape case judge removed from office
Court blocks release of Buhari's medical bill
Photos: Action gun, 126 laptops retrieved from Sakawa suspects at Kasoa
The Plot Preceding Kelni-GVG

MOST POPULAR
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Anas exposé: Mahama's name pops up in $8m Nyantakyi scandal
Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
‘Where is my mummy?’ - 6-year-old daughter of late NEIP Deputy CEO
LIFESTYLE
Job strain could be harming your heart
ODD NEWS
3-year-old Israeli boy baffles doctors by speaking English without ever having learned it
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram might soon let you post videos up to an hour long
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations