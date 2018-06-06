Passenger plane missing in Kenya

File Photo

Rescue teams are searching for a small passenger plane with 10 people on board after it disappeared from the radar on Tuesday evening.

The search for the Fly Sax-owned plane is focusing around Aberdares forest in central Kenya after mobile phone signals suggest that the plane crashed in the area, local media reports.

The plane had been flying from Kitale town in the west to the capital, Nairobi, when it disappeared, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.

Rescue operations were halted last night, before resuming this morning.

There were eight passengers and two co-pilots - both women - on the plane.

Meanwhile, a Red Cross vehicle taking a team to help with search operations for the missing passenger plane has been involved in a crash with a lorry, a respected local newspaper has tweeted: