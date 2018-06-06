BREAKING NEWS
Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked

US rape case judge removed from office

US rape case judge removed from office
Source: BBC
Date: 06-06-2018 Time: 02:06:17:pm
Brock Turner (left) was sentenced by Judge Aaron Persky (right)

A US judge who was widely criticised for his leniency towards a campus rapist has been removed from office by voters.

Judge Aaron Persky handed Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner a six-month sentence in June 2016.

But county judges in California are elected, and if a petition to remove them from office garners enough signatures a vote will be held.

Such elections are rare - the last time a US judge was recalled was in 1977.

Tuesday's vote in Santa Clara County marks the first time a Californian judge has been removed in this way for more than 80 years.

"We are outraged at [his] actions, and we don't just want talk, we want to take him out of office," an earlier statement from the campaign to remove him said.

"Persky is unfit to sit on the bench," it added.

The former Santa Clara County judge recently said he had no regrets about the case.

He has also been cleared of misconduct by the California Commission on Judicial Performance.

What happened in the Stanford case?

Turner was seen by two other students sexually assaulting his victim, now 23, behind an outdoor rubbish bin in January 2015.

In March 2016, he was found guilty of three felony charges and faced up to 14 years in prison.

But he was handed a much shorter sentence after Judge Persky expressed concern about the impact prison would have on him.

A plane flies over Stanford University with a banner reading 'Protect Survivors. Not Rapists. #PerskyMustGo'

A campaign was launched to remove Californian county Judge Aaron Persky from office

The case sparked a national debate about sexual assault and whether wealthy white men are treated more favourably in court.

Turner was released after serving only three months in county jail.

How did the recall election come about?

It has been a long process that started when community leaders in the county began collecting signatures to recall Judge Persky last June.

They needed to gather 58,634 signatures - 20% of the voting electorate - in 160 days. Doing so meant voters in Tuesday's countywide elections would vote on removing him.

Stanford law professor Michele Dauber led the recall effort along with 50 community leaders.

"Women have had enough of rape culture," she said at a news conference last year. "Santa Clara County residents deserve a judge who will protect victims."

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Social media buzzes as Anas' titillates Ghanaians with premiere excerpts
VIDEO: GFA top man Eddie Doku 'takes money' to push player into Black Stars B
Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked
101 Sakawa suspects arrested at Kasoa; 126 laptops retrieved

 
Latest Stories

Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked
Anas #12: How Nyantakyi plotted to fleece his own Ghana Premier League of lucrative $5m sponsorship
FA officials gave private accounts for sponsorship funds to be wired into- Baako
Real reason Prez Kufuor almost cries, calls for 'evil' persons in new Anas video to face law
US rape case judge removed from office
Court blocks release of Buhari's medical bill
Photos: Action gun, 126 laptops retrieved from Sakawa suspects at Kasoa
The Plot Preceding Kelni-GVG

MOST POPULAR
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Anas exposé: Mahama's name pops up in $8m Nyantakyi scandal
Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
‘Where is my mummy?’ - 6-year-old daughter of late NEIP Deputy CEO
LIFESTYLE
Job strain could be harming your heart
ODD NEWS
3-year-old Israeli boy baffles doctors by speaking English without ever having learned it
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram might soon let you post videos up to an hour long
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations