Search for missing Kenya plane 'suspended'
Source: BBC
Date: 07-06-2018 Time: 12:06:15:am

Rescue teams in Kenya have been forced to suspend operations to find a passenger plane which disappeared from the radar on Tuesday afternoon, a local journalist has tweeted.

Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper reports that rescue teams lacked the resources needed to carry out night searches.

Eight passengers and two pilots were on board the plane, which went missing as it was flying from the western town of Kitale to the capital, Nairobi.

The search is focusing on a forested area about 80km (50 miles) north of Nairobi.

