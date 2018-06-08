Gandhi's statue unveiled in South Africa

Gandhi's statue unveiled in South Africa
Source: BBC
Date: 08-06-2018 Time: 12:06:57:am

A bust of India's most famous independence campaigner, Mahatma Gandhi, has been unveiled at a railway station in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg.

The unveiling coincided with the 125th anniversary of Gandhi being thrown off a train at the station because he had boarded a coach reserved for white passengers.

“What went through Mahatma’s mind as he spent the night in the waiting room is not really known to us. But we do know that it led to the evolution of a force not seen before in any political movement,” India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi said in a message, referring to how Gandhi organised a passive resistance campaign to fight colonial rule.

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the event:

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited celebrates World Environment Day
Anas’ #12: KPB rubs it in; asks ‘who was the one not telling the truth’?
Russian blogger conquers social media with her huge eyebrows
Fallout from # 12: Are we all like Nyantakyi?

 
Latest Stories

$200m lost yearly to tax evasion in petroleum downstream – NPA
Nurses urged to record procedures at wards to fight off negligence allegations
Camfed Ghana, GES launch policies to improve education
Fashion Friday: Locs are more than just fashion in these African communities
Waste segregation to begin in Tema to feed recycling plants
Trump says he could invite Kim to US
Gandhi's statue unveiled in South Africa
This cool hotel is also a cool music studio

MOST POPULAR
Anas exposé: Mahama's name pops up in $8m Nyantakyi scandal
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
Update: Heads roll at BOST, GEPA; Alfred Obeng, Gifty Klenam sacked
LIFESTYLE
Nurses urged to record procedures at wards to fight off negligence allegations
ODD NEWS
Russian blogger conquers social media with her huge eyebrows
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Waste segregation to begin in Tema to feed recycling plants
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations